Henri is The Daily Independent's Pet of the Week. This "very handsome and lovable guy," according to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, is 3 years old and weighs 45 pounds. According to AARF, he is an "absolute gem and quickly captured the hearts of our volunteers. There is something so special about him and the way he looks at us. He loves all people and did very well on a leash. Don't keep this precious boy waiting!" If interested, message AARF at adopt4aarfky@gmail.com.
Pet of the Week: Henri
