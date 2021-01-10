Pet of the Week: Hank

Hank is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The nearly 2-year-old Great Dane is a “goofy, fun-loving, wannabe lap dog,” according to owner Amanda Rose. “He has zero idea of how big he is,” she said. According to Rose, Hank loves his toys and loves to sunbathe.

