The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Hank. Hank is a 2-year-old Boxer who, according to owner Kim Evans, “enjoys playing with his human siblings and barking/chasing loud noises.” Evans said Hank “also loves his canine neighbor friends.” According to her, Hank is “the besets boy with the sweetest, craziest personality.”

Hank is one of dozens of submissions for the newspaper’s contest back in May.