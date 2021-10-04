Haddie Mae is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 10-year-old loves to play with all kinds of toys, according to owner Brandi Steele. Her favorite food is Sexton Brothers dog food, and her favorite treats are peanut butter cookies and cheese puffs. “She does not like people and loves to bark,” Steele wrote on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Pet of the Week: Haddie Mae
