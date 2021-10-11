Gus is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 5-month-old Australian Labradoodle loves car rides, sitting outside with his mom and aunt, and taking naps on the cool-air vent, according to owner Claire Jordan. One of Gus’s favorite activities is going on a ride with his mom and getting pup cups. Any time Gus sees someone, he grabs the first thing he sees to give to them as a present, Jordan said.
Pet of the Week: Gus
