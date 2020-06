he Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Graycie. As of late March, when submitted into TDI’s Facebook contest, Graycie was just about to turn 1 year old, according to owner Stephanie Duncil. When Duncil adopted Graycie from the shelter, she weighed only 1 pound. “She has saved me as much as I’ve saved her,” Duncil said. “Graycie loves her mouse toy, she loves to play fetch with him. Of course, Mommy is also her favorite human!"