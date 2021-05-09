Pet of the Week: Gracie

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Gracie. Gracie is a 3-year-old Boxer/American Bulldog mix who was rescued — adopted from a local animal shelter. According to owner Adam Davis, “she is the perfect example of how resilient and forgiving dogs are when they are given love and proper care.” Gracie “loves meeting people and other dogs,” Davis posted on Facebook, and she also enjoys playing ball, going for walks, giving love and getting love. Gracie was one of about 100 entries in the newspaper’s latest Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest.

