Pet of the Week: Fuzzy Boy

Fuzzy Boy is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 3 1/2-year-old Ragdoll cat weighs in at 21 1/2 pounds, according to owner Lisa Bell Schnitzker. Fuzzy Boy’s favorite food is Hartz Delectable Stew. His favorite treats? Temptations. Fuzzy Boy is “super friendly and loves to be close to us,” said Schnitzker. “He’s like a big ole teddy bear. His favorite thing to do is to race us up the hallway to whatever room we are going to.” Fuzzy Boy also loves to drink water from the faucet.