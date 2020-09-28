The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Fred. Fred is a 1-year-old basset hound and is “truly the king of this castle,” according to owner Shelie Ridgeway-Crider on Facebook. She said Fred is “a lover of all creatures big and small but loves his two kids more than anything.”

According to Ridgeway-Crider, Fred enjoys the outdoors and nature, but he always finds the couch for a good nap after spending time outdoors. “He truly is living his best life,” she wrote.

Fred was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week Facebook contest back in March.

SUBMITTED PHOTO