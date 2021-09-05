Pet of the Week: Fiona

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Fiona — Fifi for short. She is a Kokoni (Greek domestic dog). Fiona is a rescue and was born on Valentine’s Day. The 4-year-old loves treats, naps and belly-rubs, according to owner Leia Williams.

