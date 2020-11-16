Dusty

Dusty is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 8-year-old chihuahua was just four weeks old when owner Tiffany Dillon-Heuchert said her family got him. At eight months old, he broke his two front legs. “He brings so much happiness to our family, I can’t even explain,” she said. Dusty’s favorite things to do, according to his owner, are cuddle everyone, play tug-of-war with his toys and bark at the kids like he’s the boss.

Dusty was entered into the newspaper's Facebook contest back in March.

 Submitted photo

