Pet of the Week: Duke

Duke is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 1-year-old Chocolate Lab/Weimaraner mix likes to carry around huge logs, play with horses and chew up every new toy within a matter of seconds, according to owner Tanner Henderson. “It’s honestly quite impressive,” Henderson said.

The 100-pounder is “extremely smart,” Henderson said, “so we’ve learned that trying to ‘prank’ him is only worth the laugh … at our own stupidity.”

Henderson said Duke has “stolen our hearts and we’re so thankful for his fun, entertaining and energetic personality. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Duke is one of hundreds of submissions into the newspaper’s Facebook contest for Paws Applause and Pet of the Week back in late February.