Pet of the Week: Dottie

Dottie is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 11-year-old Border Collie loves everyone she meets, according to owner Amy Boyd. Dottie is “very timid,” Boyd said, but very loving and enjoys her cat and doggy friends. Dottie was an entry into the newspaper’s Facebook contest at the end of last month.
