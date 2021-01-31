Pet of the Week: Darcy

Darcy is the Pet of the Week.

 Submitted

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Darcy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from Flatwoods. The 3-year-old “loves riding in shopping buggies and visiting with people,” according to owner Nannette Stevens. Darcy is one of more than 100 entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest on Facebook conducted in late November.

