Pet of the Week: Darcy

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Darcy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from Flatwoods. The 3-year-old “loves riding in shopping buggies and visiting with people,” according to owner Nannette Stevens. Darcy is one of more than 100 entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest on Facebook conducted in late November.
Lena L. Keaton-Brown, 58, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio. Lena was born July 17, 1962, a daughter of the late Geraldine and Clancy T. Keaton I. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Brown; one stepson, Jerry D. Brown; one step-da…
Patricia Ann Zgainer Mays, 72, passed away as a result of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation 6 to 8p.m.,Monday.
Georgia Irene Coffey McCalvin, 87, of Ashland, Ky., went to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 19, 1934, in Louisa, Ky., a daughter of the late William "Denny" and Laura Murphy Coffey. She was a home maker and a Christian, Georgia was a memb…
