The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Daisy Mae Moses. A Chihuahua mix, Daisy enjoys eating, growing at the neighborhood and outgrowing her bed, according to owner Jess Roe. “She has no intentions of snuggling and she loves to beg for scraps,” said Roe. She’s been their dog since 2009, when she was rescued from a local shelter.

“She hates everyone, but we love her,” Roe said.

Daisy Mae Moses was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s contest back in September.