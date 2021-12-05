Pet of the Week: Daisy Mae

Daisy Mae is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 12-year-old Jack Russell terrier. Her hobbies are dressing up in her pajamas, going to outdoor concerts and kayaking. Daisy Mae also likes to shop at Hobby Lobby and Tractor Supply. She loves her FurMom and “sissy Rosealee,” according to owner Patty Laber Morrow. Daisy Mae was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause Facebook contest in September.

