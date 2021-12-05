Daisy Mae is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 12-year-old Jack Russell terrier. Her hobbies are dressing up in her pajamas, going to outdoor concerts and kayaking. Daisy Mae also likes to shop at Hobby Lobby and Tractor Supply. She loves her FurMom and “sissy Rosealee,” according to owner Patty Laber Morrow. Daisy Mae was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause Facebook contest in September.
Pet of the Week: Daisy Mae
- Staff report
-
-
- Comments
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
On November 24, 2021, Daniel Scott Adkins passed away in El Paso, Texas at the age of 66, following a brief illness. He is survived by his sisters Sue Ann Adkins Nogle (Harry) of Boonsboro, Maryland and Linda Adkins (Morgan Rowe) of Henrico, Virginia; nephews and niece Brent Wilhoite of Ocea…
Robert Ray Nicholas, known to family and friends as "Poppy," "Bob" or "Termite", 92, of Flatwoods, Ky. Bob died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland. Bob was born September 4, 1929 in Ashland a son of the late Delbert Ray Nicholas and Hazel Selly Nichol…
Brandy Gillum died on December 1, 2021. Funeral Service will be on Sunday December 5th at 1pm with a one hour visitation prior to service at Carman Funeral Home, Flatwoods. Burial will follow at Bates Cemetery. www.carmanfuneral.com
Articles
- Deputies wrangle Walmart shoplifters
- Health incident at GCHS leads to rumor mill
- Time to get rolling again: Garden Roller Rink set for Dec. 3 reopening
- 2021-22 HS basketball preview boys cover story — Brotherhood of Basketball: Roots of Villers family tree run deep for Tomcats
- ZACK KLEMME: Trimble provides steadying hand in storm for Central
- KSP busts suspected drug dealer
- Wife steps in, takes gun during fight
- KDMC requests evidence hearing
- ‘Incredible’ ride reaches end: Catlettsburg’s Forbes doesn’t crack top eight in ‘The Voice’
- Pouring another cup: Popular coffee house opens third location
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.