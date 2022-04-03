Pet of the Week: Cy Yongue

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Cy Yongue. The 4-month-old German Shepherd is “extremely lovable and energetic,” according to owner Evan Yongue. Cy’s favorite toy is his stuffed bear.

Cy Yongue is named after legendary pitcher Cy Young. Evan Yongue is Ashland’s varsity baseball coach. While the high school baseball season is under way, the Major League Baseball season starts this week.

Cy Yongue was one of hundreds of submissions into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest.