Copper is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. Copper is a 3-year-old who loves to go camping with his family. He is “pretty much scared” of his own shadow, according to owner Ashlie Gorley. Copper loves all of his stuffed toys, but his mommy is his “most favorite ever,” Gorley posted. Copper is one of hundreds of submissions into the Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest on the newspaper’s Facebook page.