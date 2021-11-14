Copper is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. Copper is a 3-year-old who loves to go camping with his family. He is “pretty much scared” of his own shadow, according to owner Ashlie Gorley. Copper loves all of his stuffed toys, but his mommy is his “most favorite ever,” Gorley posted. Copper is one of hundreds of submissions into the Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
featured top story
Pet of the Week: Copper
- Staff
-
-
- Comments
Articles
- New details emerge in Flatwoods shooting
- Local man responsible for ZipRides
- Wrestling regaining footing in Ashland
- Class 3A, District 7 final: Raiders feeling right at home: East Carter wins first district title since 1983
- Electric ride: Scooters in Ashland
- Laettner born, Duke beats UK: Area baby named after Blue Devils hero who sank ‘The Shot’
- Probation violators among those jailed
- What’s the deal with Dixon? Street in one of three target neighborhoods in city project
- Nod to sports complex study
- Forbes: ‘You guys did this!’: Catlettsburg’s ‘Voice’ contestant voted into Top 13
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.