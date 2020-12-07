Pet of Week: Cheyenne

 Submitted photo

The Daily Independent's Pet of the Week is Cheyenne. Cheyenne is a 3-year-old Siberian Husky who loves taking walks and sitting on the couch, according to owner Tammy Opell. Cheyenne is an early-riser and loves her treats, Opell said. The Daily Independent randomly selected Cheyenne among entries submitted into the newspaper's recent Facebook contest.

