The Daily Independent's Pet of the Week is Cheyenne. Cheyenne is a 3-year-old Siberian Husky who loves taking walks and sitting on the couch, according to owner Tammy Opell. Cheyenne is an early-riser and loves her treats, Opell said. The Daily Independent randomly selected Cheyenne among entries submitted into the newspaper's recent Facebook contest.
Patricia Ann Harte Vallance, 61, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her residence. Private graveside services will be held at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Carman Funeral Home is caring for arrangements.
