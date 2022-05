Callie is The Daily Independent's Pet of the Week. The 6-year-old brindle Great Dane is "the perfect example of the gentle giants of this breed," according to owner Tina England.

Callie is a couch potato, England said, and "must be tucked in and completely covered to sleep at night." Callie is convinced she is a princess and not a dog, England said.

Callie is one of hundreds of submissions into the newspaper's Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest on Facebook in February.