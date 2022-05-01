Pet of the Week: Callie

Callie is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She was found in the alley by Glockner in Ashland, according to owner Steve Tackett, when she was a kitten. Callie is now part of the staff at Tri-State Counseling & Psychotherapy, LLC. Tackett said Callie is “very friendly and often greets our clients as they come into the office.”

The 1-year-old is “so fun,” he said, and “if you time it right at the office, you can see her tackling stuffed animals, knocking around lids and playing with her toys.” Tackett said Callie is also a “master napper.”

Callie was one of hundreds of submissions into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest on Facebook.