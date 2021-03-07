Bud is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 8-year-old Mountain Cur likes to climb trees and balance on branches, according to owner Jessica Holbrook Stephens. Stephens said Bud is “the most sensitive dog ever.” He always poses for pictures, smiling for the camera, Stephens said. Bud was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Facebook contest conducted in February.
Pet of the Week: Bud
