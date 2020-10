The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Brody. The Shetland Sheepdog is 4 years old. According to owner Debbie Pennington Robinson, he is the “friendliest, laid-back little guy. He loves everyone once he warms up to you. He has brought us a lot of joy.” Brody was one of hundred of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest back in March.

SUBMITTED PHOTO