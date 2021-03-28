The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Bonita, aka Booger. Bonita is a 2-year-old American Bully “who loves life,” according to owner Samantha Hernandez. Hernandez said Bonita “is the happiest big baby you will ever meet.”
When meeting people, she shakes her entire lower body, Hernandez said, instead of just wagging her tail. “Her passions include protecting her family, cuddling and being the favorite child,” Hernandez wrote on the newspaper’s Facebook page. Bonita was one of more than 400 entries into the newspaper’s “Pet of the Week” contest on Facebook in February.