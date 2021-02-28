Bobope is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The Bichon Frise is 12 years old. According to owner Tonya Riffe, Bobope is “a little human trapped in a chubby, Bichon body.” Riffe says Bobope is the sweetest boy who “loves his humans to be as close as possible to him.” Bobope loves popcorn “and will even get out of bed if he hears it popping.” He also enjoys car rides and being with “his humans, wherever that may be,” Riffe posted. Bobope was one of hundreds of entries into the Pet of the Week contest on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
SUBMITTED PHOTO