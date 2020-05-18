Bo

 Submitted

Bo is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. Tanya Slavens Renfroe entered Bo into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest in late March. Bo is 5 years old. “He enjoyed cuddling with the grandkids, taking them for rides and even helping them eat their food,” Renfroe said of Bo.

