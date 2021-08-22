The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Bitty. Bitty is a 3-year-old Dutch Tulip Hound and is a rescue. Owner Leia Williams said Bitty “is an outgoing, fun and goofy dog” who does not meet a stranger. “Bitty knows many tricks,” Williams said. “She loves her naps, toys and treats.” Bitty was one of dozens of submissions into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest this spring.