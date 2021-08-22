The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Bitty. Bitty is a 3-year-old Dutch Tulip Hound and is a rescue. Owner Leia Williams said Bitty “is an outgoing, fun and goofy dog” who does not meet a stranger. “Bitty knows many tricks,” Williams said. “She loves her naps, toys and treats.” Bitty was one of dozens of submissions into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest this spring.
Pet of the Week: Bitty
