Pet of the Week: Benny

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Benny. A 6-month-old Cavapoo, Benny loves cheese, going bye-bye and, most importantly, his humans. According to owner Amy Frasure, Benny is “a great dog and we just love that he’s in our life!” Benny is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Facebook contest for Pet of the Week and/or Paws Applause.