The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Benny. A 6-month-old Cavapoo, Benny loves cheese, going bye-bye and, most importantly, his humans. According to owner Amy Frasure, Benny is “a great dog and we just love that he’s in our life!” Benny is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Facebook contest for Pet of the Week and/or Paws Applause.
Pet of the Week: Benny
- Staff report
Jackie Fleming died Thursday. Survived by wife Brenda Kay Stephens Fleming. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Monday. Funeral service Tuesday 1:00 p.m. at Malone Funeral Home. Burial will be in East Carter County Memory Gardens. www.malonefuneralhome.com
Cathy Sparks Frost 67, of Westwood, daughter of the late Herbert and Catherine Sparks passed away on February 25, 2022. There will be no services. Caniff Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.
