The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Benny Blue, a 1-year-old Boston Terrier. According to owner Christie Willis Robbins, Benny Blue loves playing fetch and snuggling with “his people.” Robbins said Benny Blue “keeps his people busy by emptying his toy box a few times a day and carrying toys all over the house.” Benny Blue was one of dozens of entries in the newspaper’s Facebook contest.
featured top story
Pet of the Week: Benny Blue
- Staff
-
-
- Comments
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Phyllis Ann Barker Shelton, 78, of Ashland, Ky died Monday, May 17, 2021 at her home. Phyllis was born August 15, 1942 in Ashland, Ky a daughter of the late John Henry and Charlotte Louise Cooper Barker. Phyllis was a homemaker. Phyllis is preceded in death in addition to her parents by her …
Articles
- ‘It’s been a long time coming’: First package liquor store open in Boyd
- Opening the Hall with Ditty Qualls
- ‘Never had a reason to miss’: Boyd County’s Webb second sibling to log perfect attendance
- Ramey-Estep RE-imagined: Organization has expanded services exponentially over last several years
- Moving forward with new business
- Out with new, in with old: Graduation ceremonies taking on more ‘normal’ look
- 16th Region tennis semis: Johnson, Ferguson get it done
- Appetizing Ashland Area: Blazing into the future
- Beefing up the schedule: Several area restaurants to participate in Burger Week May 23-29
- THE WEEKLY CYCLE: Lawrence embraces Engineers, Indians
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.