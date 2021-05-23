Pet of the Week: Benny Blue

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Benny Blue, a 1-year-old Boston Terrier. According to owner Christie Willis Robbins, Benny Blue loves playing fetch and snuggling with “his people.” Robbins said Benny Blue “keeps his people busy by emptying his toy box a few times a day and carrying toys all over the house.” Benny Blue was one of dozens of entries in the newspaper’s Facebook contest.