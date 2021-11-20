Avi is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 4-year-old fluffy Corgi who was rescued from a puppy mill after having a litter before she was a year old, according to owner Liza Jackson. Avi loves her house, and has to be close to her people. According to Jackson, she loves to sleep on her back and her tongue always hangs out of her mouth. She is a sweetie, Jackson said. Avi was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Facebook contest.
Pet of the Week: Avi
