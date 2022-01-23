Pet of the Week: Ace

Ace is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. According to owner Danielle Stewart, Ace was rescued and was trained to be her son’s service dog. The 3-year-old loves to eat snow. He is a German Shepherd and Blue Heeler mix from Flatwoods. Ace was one of hundreds of pets posted to the newspaper’s Facebook page after the latest snow this past week.

