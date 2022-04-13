CATLETTSBURG Mrs. Griffith came to Catlettsburg Monday, filibustering the fiscal court about the need for a comprehensive plan during community comment.
Unlike the city of Ashland — which at least on paper has a five-minute comment rule during public participation — the Boyd County Fiscal Court has traditionally offered a more relaxed setting, with residents bantering back and forth with the commissioners, on issues ranging from potholes needing filled to stop signs to flooding to the parks.
On Monday, Suzanne Griffith — a candidate for Justice of the Peace and the unofficial ambassador of unincorporated Westwood — took to the podium to tout the virtues of planning for growth in the community.
It’s a cause she’s been beating the war drums about for a while — even on the editorial page of this very newspaper.
Handing out binders filled with reams of paper from her research, Griffith pointed out most counties in Kentucky that saw population growth in the last census had a comprehensive plan. The ones who did not have population growth did not have a comprehensive plan — most counties in Kentucky do not have a comprehensive plan, she noted.
“I sense that we’re on the road towards growth,” she said. “Planning matters. Research matters. We need to set the vision, objectives and goals for where we’re heading as a community.”
Griffith commended the court for various recent moves in economic development, but stressed that a plan needs to be in place for future courts to continue the trajectory.
“This is bigger than any one administration,” Griffith said. “I’m not saying y’all are going to be voted out. I’m saying that this would set the tone for the next 20 years in this county.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney asked Griffith if zoning is required for a comprehensive plan — she said it is not a requirement, however any expert compiling a plan would tell the court that it would work better if the county had zoning.
Commissioner Keith Watts balked at the suggestion, stating that “mom and pop businesses working out of their homes would be run out of business.”
“That’s not true,” Griffith said. “They could be zoned as mixed-use.”
Commissioner Larry Brown, a former commissioner in Ashland (which has a comprehensive plan), stated he supported having a comprehensive plan for the county. He said the county should enlist the help of FIVCO in helping develop a plan.
“I’m all for having a plan, a vision and a direction, but it won’t be worth anything if it sets on a shelf,” Brown said. “There currently are no comprehensive plans for any of the five counties in FIVCO. I think we could take the lead and they could help us.”
Griffith continued on with her plea for the court to take up studying a comprehensive plan — as the clock grew closer to 3 p.m., Watts asked Griffith if she could have a meeting later on, due to having customers wait on him at his window tinting shop.
“I waited two hours to speak, so I think I’ll take my time,” Griffith replied.
Griffith concluded her remarks a few minutes later.
Here are a few other notable highlights from the Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting:
• The fiscal court voted unanimously to take code-enforcement under its wing, taking most of the onus off the sheriff’s department.
• The fiscal court voted unanimously to buy a vinyl sign machine.
• The fiscal court approved two full-time hirings at the roads department and a full-time hire at the parks department.
• The fiscal court approved a one-year lease with ACME Auto to lease undercover drug cars for the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the ones currently in use are getting to be where the cost to keep them up outweigh the value of the car. He also pointed out under the lease, if a car’s cover were to be blown they could trade it in for a different one at no extra charge for as long as the lease in effect.
• The court took a 25-minute executive session to discuss a real property transaction at the top of the meeting, with no action taken.
• Chaney issued an Arbor Day proclamation. Watts read the bulk of the statement preceding the actual proclamation.
• The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve a mural for a county-owned building in Catlettsburg.
• Chaney declared April Fair Housing Month, the week National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
(606) 326-2653 |