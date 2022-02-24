Before you build a house, advertise your business or install new water lines along a state highway, check with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet first to see if you need a permit.
As part of its directive to maintain Kentucky’s highway system, the Transportation Cabinet oversees the state law (KRS 177.106) that requires any individual, business, utility company or governmental agency to file encroachment permits for access to state highways or to work on state right-of-way.
Common activities that need permits include building entrances off state roads — such as new or replacement driveways, farm or commercial access, and local road connections — installing utility lines over or under roads, adding or replacing drain pipes, tree trimming, surveying, and use of state roads for fairs, parades, and festivals. In addition, no signs are allowed on highway rights of way except for approved city and county welcome signs. Encroaching upon a state road or right-of-way without a permit is illegal, as is placing objects on the right of way such as campers, vehicles, rocks, decorations or other obstacles. Violators can be fined.
In the northeast Kentucky counties of Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan, contact Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 in Flemingsburg at (606) 845-2551, or toll-free (800) 817-2551. Visit transportation.ky.gov/Permits for more information, as well as email contacts and permit applications.