RUSSELL With the recent opening of the new Russell Viaduct Bridge, there are changes to the traffic pattern. All vehicles will now use the new U.S. 23 and Ky. 244 intersection north of the Ironton-Russell bridge to travel to and from downtown Russell and to access Ky. 750. That permanent traffic pattern includes:
• Northbound U.S. 23: To go to downtown Russell, pass the Ironton-Russell bridge then turn left at the old Ky. 750 turn, then follow the new Ky. 244 flyover across U.S. 23 to Bellefonte Street downtown.
• Southbound U.S. 23: To go to downtown Russell, turn right at the old Ky. 750 turn then follow the new Ky. 244 flyover into downtown.
• From the Ironton-Russell bridge: To go to downtown Russell, turn right on U.S. 23 north then turn left at the old Ky. 750 turn to access the new Ky. 244 flyover.
• Access to Ky. 750: Traffic will turn onto the new Ky. 244 flyover, proceed up the hill, then turn right at the new Ky. 750 intersection.
Motorists should note that while the new road and bridge is now open, the area remains a construction zone. Speed limits are reduced, and some traffic changes are still in place.
Once the old viaduct is demolished, the U.S. 23 and the Ironton-Russell bridge turn will be reconfigured as a T-style intersection, which will reduce traffic signal wait times there and improve traffic flow for 18,000 vehicles a day.
To learn more about the project and view flyover diagrams, link to District 9’s “Russell Viaduct Project” at transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or bookmark the web page at transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.