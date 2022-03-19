ASHLAND March and Lexington, in addition to being popular with the “Big Blue Nation,” are home to another annual event — a pop culture gathering where people come from across the nation and the world to enjoy their individual fandoms and gather in a family friendly environment.
The Lexington Comic and Toy Convention will take over the Lexington Convention Center from March 24 through 27, bringing its signature brand of fun and entertainment to fans of everything from comics and vintage toys to celebrities from movies and television, both vintage and new.
“We have spent the last 10 years having a large gathering where everyone can come and enjoy themselves,” convention worker Catrina Hencye said. She has been with the convention, founded by Jarrod and Jaime Greer, from the beginning. Now she manages stores and, this year, has taken over the administration of the annual event.
“We didn’t start out big,” she said. “But it grew really quickly because we have always tried hard to put together an event that appeals to everyone.”
Universal appeal
From the beginning Hencye said the convention was meant to be true to the idea of “something for everyone,” but also aimed to make certain each individual group and fandom is served to the best of their ability.
“We want to make sure that the serious comic fans have someone they are excited to come and meet,” she said. “Kevin Eastman of the Ninja Turtles is coming this year on the creator side,” she said.
“And we also try to appeal to the wrestling and television fans as well, because there are a lot of supporters of both that come to the convention. We really try to appeal to everyone, and get everyone together to have a good time,” Hencye said. “And maybe have some experiences that last a lifetime. We never want anyone to leave Lexington unhappy. We want everyone to come and have a wonderful time.”
Celebrities are the highlight of the event.
“Ron Perlman is going to be with us this year,” Hencye said. “His career spans decades. And William Daniels is the same way.” Perlman was a main character in the television series “Beauty and the Beast “(opposite Linda Hamilton) that ran from 1987 through 1990 and the more recent television series “Sons of Anarchy,” which ran for seven seasons.
Long careers
Perlman also has had a prolific screen career with movies such as “Blade 2,” “Season of the Witch” and the Hellboy franchise. William Daniels’ career has progressed from appearing on “Love American Style,” “Kolchak: The Night Stalker,” “St Elsewhere,” “Knight Rider” (as the voice of K.I.T.T.), and more modern shows such as Mr. Feeney in both “Boy Meets World” and “Girl Meets World.” Daniels also has lent his talent to voiceover work.
Hencye said many other fascinating celebrities, creators, artists and an array of vendors are coming to the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention this year. Popular cosplay groups and individuals will be in attendance, showcasing their talents, helping with contests and offering advice to those both experienced and amateur in the popular pursuit.
Cosplayers
Many of the Cosplayers are returning guests to the convention. Cosplayer, social media influencer and comic book creator Ani-Mia said she always looks forward to LCTC. “It is always an amazing time,” she said. “And I look forward to seeing my LCTC family every year! Everyone is truly like family, and I have watched so many of them grow up 2right before my eyes,” she said. “I can’t wait to come back every year!”
Hencye said the event will begin with “All About Comics Night.”
“Most of our guests will appear Friday through Sunday on our Celebrity Floor,” she said.
“There are a few Saturday and Sunday only, but we make sure that is noted on our website. And sometimes, as schedules become more fluid, we can add guests on Friday — but we definitely try to get our guests there for the longest amount of time possible, so everyone has a chance to meet their favorite,” Hencye said.
Lexington Comic and Toy Convention also likes to plan celebrity “reunions” whenever possible. This year, Hencye said, there will be six actors from the original “Twin Peaks” television series, three actors from “Sons of Anarchy,” three WWE wrestlers and numerous voice actors who have worked on the same anime together.
“We try really hard for the reunions,” she said. “That way people can meet several of their favorite celebrities in one round. And of course, there will be Power Rangers actors, because we all love Power Rangers,” she said.
This year promises to be another “win” in a growing list of LCTC events, and Hencye said she hopes everyone comes out and has a good time whether it be shopping for vintage comics and toys, meeting celebrities, sitting in on creator panels, or all of the above. “That’s why we’re here,” she said. “It’s all about helping people enjoy what they already love, and maybe along the way discovering something new to enjoy.”
