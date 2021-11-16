ASHLAND Like many successful businesses, Ashmore Piano Studio made some adjustments during lockdown for COVID-19.
"When we were under lockdown in March, all of my students continued their private lessons through virtual lessons via FaceTime," said Mikey Ashmore, owner of the studio. "We weren’t able to prepare and meet enough for an in-person summer concert, so we released a 'quarantine music video' in the summer of 2020."
Students sent video clips of themselves playing their keyboards at home and Ashmore edited them together for the video. "Pandemic life made things interesting but we adapted to it and it inspired a lot of new ideas like our music video. By Christmas, we were able to have an in-person concert."
Ashmore, 24, of Russell, teaches 14 students from his studio inside Ashland First Church of the Nazarene, most of whom have studied with him for more than two years. His youngest student is 6 and his oldest is 83.
One of his students, Finn Bailey, the 6-year-old-son of Derek and Mary Bailey of Ironton, is looking forward to performing on Friday at the Paramount Arts Center's Festival of Trees and Trains and in December at the studio's Christmas concert.
He's taken lessons for less than a year, but he's already performed in church and in concerts with the studio.
"I was very excited," the homeschooled boy said. "I wasn't scared. I love playing piano!"
Ashmore said Bailey is a "brilliant kid who loves music" and a very hard worker.
"I think most kids his age wouldn't be able to handle our rehearsal schedule and expectations, but he loves it and seemingly can't get enough," Ashmore said, adding the boy sent videos showing him practicing. "His enthusiasm is unlike anything I've ever witnessed out of someone his age. His mom and dad are super supportive by bringing him to all of our rehearsals and encouraging him and the other kids he works with at the studio.”
Bailey, who said he wants to be a good piano player and to "perform a bunch of concerts," recommends piano lessons at the studio.
"It’s super fun and I love my teacher," he said of Ashmore. "He teaches me every song I want to learn."
Bailey has examples to follow on his path to being a good piano player.
Ashmore's first student, Isaiah Freeman, 13, has joined him on the praise team at Ashland First Church of the Nazarene, where Ashmore is pianist and music director.
Meanwhile, Ashmore has grown his business. After acquiring quality keyboards, he added an instructor and another instrument for students to learn.
"At the start of 2021, I was joined by my former percussion instructor Devin Hall and started a percussion program," he said, noting his three percussion students also play piano. "Percussion students either play a drumset alone, or form a small percussion ensemble where they share multiple percussion instruments."
The studio is at 2201 Bath Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 371-7033.
(606) 326-2661 |
Ashmore Piano Studio will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Arts Center for the Festival of Trees and Trains. Some songs featured will be "Carol of the Bells" and "All I Want for Christmas is You." The studio's Christmas concert will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 in the sanctuary at Ashland First Church of the Nazarene.