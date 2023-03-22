ASHLAND By her own admission, Amanda Schreier doesn’t try to be funny — a bold claim by someone who is planning to do standup comedy at a local event next month.
Schreier, her husband, Todd, and others will perform at an April 1 fundraiser for CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, at the Delta on Winchester.
Schreier said she and her husband attended last year’s CASA comedy event and had those sharing a table with them cracking up.
Somebody told them they’d better take care of they’d find themselves on stage, and so it happened.
“People were laughing at us, or with us. Either way, they were having a good time,” she said.
But it wasn’t their first venture into standup.
“Todd and I met in Tampa. I was there for college, and we started dating,” she said. “He had done a little standup. We both have a heavy sense of humor and an odd sense of humor.”
She said it had been about 10 years since he did comedy in his hometown of Tampa.
“This is our comeback,” she said with a laugh.
Schreier said she and her husband will do separate sets, and they aren’t sharing any information about one another’s material.
“We’re going to surprise each other that night,” she said, noting her material isn’t anything she wouldn’t say in church. Her husband’s material is likely to be more daring. “I’ll be apologizing for him,” she said.
The Russell couple are busy raising their child and managing 14 businesses in the area, including Splittin’ Hares Axe Throwing and Chunk, a bakery. Doing standup will provide a needed stress-reliever, Schreier said.
“I used to be a copywriter for the National Academy of Inventors at the University of South Florida,” she said. “This is going to be a great outlet. All I do is a ton of legal documents and business papers, so this is going to be a breath of fresh air.”