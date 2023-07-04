Greenup County man William B. Secrest, Lt. Col., USAF Retired, shared this photo with The Daily Independent earlier this week.
As Secrest explained, these two Cessna T-37’s were perfectly aligned in the sky for this photo, which was taken by Capt. Dick Jacobs in 1966.
In 1963, Secrest flew this aircraft as a 2nd Lt. Student Pilot. It weighed 6,000 pounds with 950-pound thrust engine.
The Argentum resident said the vertical stabilizer of the plane in the forefront is hiding the vertical stabilizer of the second aircraft, and the wings are parallel with each other. The photographer had to be perfectly positioned to capture this photo, which Secrest usually has hanging in his house.
Secrest later flew the A-37, which weighed 14,500 pounds.
Once bombs were dropped, rockets fired and a 7.62-mm round from a minigun was expended, and there was clearance for a military climb, it would ascend to 24,000 feet, Secrest said it would climb at a high rate of speed and it would pull a force of 7 G’s.