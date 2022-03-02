ASHLAND Conquest Books in downtown Ashland is a perfect example of complimentary businesses working together. The book store is located inside of The Jewel Art Gallery and Air BnB, and patrons can enjoy the ambience of a diverse collection of local artists while they are perusing the shelves for works by both best selling and local authors.
Owner Talmadge Callahan said he has always wanted to own a book store, and that Ashland has needed one for some time.
“This came out of ideas my wife and I had been going over for a couple of years now,” Callahan said. “We always wanted to own our own business.”
He said he had worked several other jobs including managing a restaurant, and his wife had been working as a social worker at a nursing home. Callahan said they were both demanding jobs, but then when COVID hit, he stayed at home with their children. During that time, they considered many potential businesses including a comic shop and a “retro” VHS store, but eventually decided upon opening the book store.
The book store is a natural progression for Callahan, who currently operates an online publishing company where he publishes books and magazines in the (mostly) horror genre.
“But when the owner of the Art Gallery, Bri, posted that she had a building opening, my wife and I decided to go for it,” he said. The idea, he said, just made perfect sense.
“We both like to read, and books are a big part of our lives,” Callahan said. “After that thing just sort of fell into place. We looked at the building and Bri suggested we move into the art gallery and make a complete and unique experience. And we think it’s something you can’t get anywhere else.”
The wide selection of books on the shelves at Conquest Books is personally curated by Callahan and his wife, Brittany.
“We want to have as much diversity as we can,” he said, standing in front of shelves stocked with a wide selection of genres, and authors from Stephen King to Mel Brooks. “And we want to be inclusive and carry authors from the LGBTQ community, indigenous authors, Black, and Asian authors, because their voices are really important.”
Callahan said he likes to offer exposure to groups that might otherwise be marginalized or ignored.
“There is so much out that, that it’s easy to miss or for those books to be overlooked, especially in a small town,” he said. “And I think it’s important to bring culture to a community that might not have experienced that in quite some time.”
Local authors currently carried at Conquest Books include Raymond Newsome, who writes horror and fantasy, and also has a children’s book on the shelf. Thomas Dearing’s new fantasy book is on the shelves, as is Hillbilly Healthcare by Jody Renfroe, and Ordinary Walks with God by Robin Chapman rounds out the current local author section.
“But we want more,” Callahan said. “Because we want to have local authors included here.” Callahan said that they are currently considering having a local author gathering at the bookstore where those authors can set up and get their books out in front of their friends and neighbors.
Callahan said the camaraderie of getting together over books has a huge appeal to him, and he believes it can deepen the reading experience. He said he loves talking to customers and both getting to know them and their reading preferences. Callahan also enjoys discussing why those books are appealing and likes to both offer and receive reading suggestions.
“Most people go into a book store and don’t really talk to the person behind the desk or counter,” Callahan said. “But I want them to talk to me, because part of the appeal of reading is sharing that story with others.
“People don’t talk about art enough, or talk about books enough,” Callahan said. “They just comment on a social media posts, but they don’t really discuss anything with each other. And I think that’s why this place is special because we can talk about literature or art and have a real dialogue. Let’s talk about what you like, or what you don’t like, but let’s talk.”
Callahan also has a somewhat unique perspective on books, being a writer himself. Currently he has two novellas in the works, is set to release short stories in an upcoming anthology, and has written a horror comic called Forbidden, a reimagining of the Dracula story.
The best way to reach the book store is of course to walk in the front door at 323 15th Street in Ashland. The store also has a social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Their email is conquestky@gmail.com, or you can call (606) 922-0090.