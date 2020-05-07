Those who participated in National Day of Prayer had to get a little creative this year.
Instead of gathering and holding prayer together, they met virtually and prayed from their own homes or workplaces because of coronavirus-related restrictions.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual federal observance celebrated on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.
“Due to the pandemic, everyone has had to make adjustments and that includes our faith-based programs and our churches and the various meetings going on during the week,” said Ashland City Commissioner Marty Gute.
The event was put on in partnership by the City of Ashland, Our Lady of Bellefonte, King’s Daughter Medical Center and collaboration from numerous other community partners.
Scott Hill, of KDMC, served as the moderator of the 1 hour, 15-minute event. Around 50 people were logged into the Zoom meeting to participate.
The theme of Thursday morning’s event was “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” (Habakkuk 2:14).
Gospel singer John Thornsberry led in worship music. Faith Fountain sang the National Anthem.
The church, government, family, education, business, military and media were represented by Rev. Stanley McDonald (New Hope Baptist), James Stephens (U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s field representative), KDMC chaplain Jason Caudill, Russell educators John and Ruthie Lynd, Hillcrest-Bruce Mission’s Mike Maynard (a U.S. Army veteran) and KoolHits’ Dicky Tiller, respectively.
Tiller, also a pastor, joked he didn’t fit in with such an esteemed group of individuals.
Father Andrew Garner, of Holy Family, offered the benediction and closing comments. A five-minute session of group prayer concluded the service.
There were other events throughout the day online, so it’s difficult to tally the total number of praying citizens.
“The positive part about this is we are getting hundreds of views and hundreds of people participating that we normally can’t get,” said Gute. “The bad part is we couldn’t meet in person, but the good part is we can connect electronically through Facebook and so forth.”
The Boyd County Republican Women’s Club also had a National Day of Prayer event at the Transportation Center. Gute led prayer — he also led prayer in Thursday’s city commission meeting. Anyone may view the Boyd County Republican Women’s Club’s event on the group’s National Day of Prayer Facebook page.
“I am pleased that our local community was able to come up with a feasible alternative to in-person participation through the use of online tools,” said City Manager Mike Graese.