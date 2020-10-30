Award-winning author Claudia Terry Pemberton has released her fifth and sixth novels, “The Butcher’s Run” and “Seeing with the Heart.”
The life-long Huntington resident is retired from the Cabell County Public School System where she worked for 38 years. She is a member of the Military Writers Society of America, the West Virginia Writers, Inc., and is also a PRO member of the Romance Writers of America.
Set in Huntington, "The Butcher’s Run" has a sadistic serial killer terrorizing a small town, forever changing the lives of a reporter and homicide detective determined to find him and seek justice.
"Seeing with the Heart" is a poignant Christian story set in Huntington. It is a story of the love between two generations of mothers and daughters with an underlying thread of the hope of romance for the young mother of a 5-year-old daughter and a local firefighter/rescuer.
The books are available locally at the Inner Geek at Pullman Square, The Red Caboose in downtown Huntington, as well as Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com and Books-A-Million.com.