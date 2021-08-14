Children across the Commonwealth are heading back to school and other childcare settings with a newly instated mask mandate.
The latest from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office now includes those aged 2 through 5. Previously children in that age range were not included in the mandate, though organizations have recommended them for the age group.
As the coronavirus makes another surge through the state, the mask mandate expanded to include toddlers and preschoolers.
There are two main reasons the new mandate includes these young children, according to a local pediatrician.
Ishmael Stevens is a clinician at Ashland Children’s Clinic who has worked through the pandemic. He shared that due to last year’s lockdowns, people — and especially kids — weren’t going many places.
“Schools were closed … so they didn’t have the ability to infect each other,” said Stevens.
The first strain wasn’t as problematic for children.
“At that time, the novel coronavirus, the first round of this, it really didn’t seem to bother kids much, it didn’t seem to infect them much,” said Stevens. “If it did, they had a very mild case of it. This Delta variant, which is currently surging, it seems to be a little rougher for children.”
Stevens emphatically acknowledged that the mask mandates for children this young is a challenge for parents and caregivers, but offered some practical advice based on developmental milestones to help.
First, Stevens shared that because these kids have seen the masks on others over the last year, they are used to seeing them.
“It’s not something that’s just completely brand new,” the pediatrician said.
At age 2, children are beginning to understand cause and effect, he said. They are able to comprehend getting a sticker or reward for doing something good and losing out if they do something bad.
“We can try to use a developmentally appropriate discussion to them, which is tough,” Stevens said. “I totally acknowledge that it’s a real challenge in (ages) 2 to 3; 3 to 5 is not as bad explaining to them.”
Children in the older part of the age range have begun to wash their hands and “most of them are going to the bathroom by themselves, they are able to participate with their hygiene,” said Stevens. “So we just kind of explain it to them like that’s another part of hygiene, it’s a part of staying clean, staying healthy, staying safe.”
Stevens shared that a base rule is to use about as many words in a sentence as the child is in years. It’s not hard and fast, but it gives a basis to build from with the child.
“You can’t make it too complicated for the smaller children,” said Stevens.
The pediatrician explained that up until 2 years old, children are just learning how to interact with their environment, which is why many will bite or hit their head out of frustration at that age.
“You just have to keep them safe and redirect them because it’s very hard to reason with them,” said Stevens.
Once a child turns 2, they begin to have a developmental shift that allows the concept of cause and effect that advances as they age.
“We want to incentivize positive behaviors and provide positive reinforcements, and just kind of minimize negative behaviors and you can kind of start to do that with 3 year olds more and then it’s just progressive from there,” said the clinician.
Stevens said children are naturally fidgety most of the time, through no fault of their own. This leads to the challenge of getting kids to keep a mask on. His advice is to keep it simple and positive.
Giving gentle reminders when a child wants to move their mask and positive reinforcements when they have done a good job is the best route. Stevens also added that being a good role model as a parent or caregiver by wearing a mask properly can go a long way.
Stevens shared that it’s best to keep these kids away from situations where they can be exposed when possible. It’s not always possible, and keeping a mask on a small child can be a challenge, he repeatedly acknowledged the feat for parents and teachers, especially for the 2- and 3-year-olds.
There are ways to help get the masks on, putting masks on favorite stuffed animals, putting them on pictures of princesses or a favorite cartoon. Stevens recommended healthychildren.org for more practical ways to get kids comfortable with the idea.
However, it’s not just about the masks.
“The most important thing, the big picture thing is don’t send your kids to school or to daycare if they’re sick,” said Stevens. “If they’ve got a fever or they’ve got a cough, they really don’t need to be going into a school setting because no, no amount of protection is perfect. So they should really stay home if they’re sick.”
He also added that it’s important for people to have their mask on correctly.
“It’s got to go over your mouth and nose,” said Stevens. “It’s got to fit snuggly that you want to still, even though you’re wearing a mask, you want to wash your hands frequently and try to maintain social distancing if you can. You need to wear them the right way and you need to do some of the other precautions too.”