According to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
A vehicle hit a 7-year-old while crossing State Route 335 near Sunset Lane in Stockdale, Ohio (Pike County). The child was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus with non-life-threatening injuries, according to highway patrol.
Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County EMS, Medflight and Stockdale VFD assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash is under investigation by Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.