A Chesapeake woman is dead after a a pickup truck struck her on Ohio 141 on Thursday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP is investigating the vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred on Ohio 141 near milepost 8 in Lawrence County.
Sherrie A. Dalton, 39, was walking eastbound in the westbound lane. A Kitts Hill man swerved in his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado in an attempt to miss Dalton, but he was not successful.
Lawrence County EMS transported Dalton to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where she was pronounced deceased.
Lawrence Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS assisted OSHP on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.