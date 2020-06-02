PAINTSVILLE A rally against police brutality was peaceful in Paintsville Monday evening.
Mayor Bill Mike Runyon said between 75 and 100 people came out to the streets to protest at around 6 p.m. Consisting of mostly local people, Runyon said the demonstration was organized by a former Paintsville High School student who is now attending Yale.
The Daily Independent reached out to the organizer, Andre Faria, but did not receive a reply. However, he did offer comments to New Country 98.9, WSIP-FM, in Paintsville during a livestream.
“We believe there is a severe problem with discrimination in this country and police are constantly brutalizing black people,” Faria said. “We want to stand in solidarity with black people everywhere. Even though we are a small community in rural Kentucky, we stand with them.”
Before the demonstration started, a local pastor led the group in prayer, Runyon said. They then marched around the town's streets before stopping to hold speeches and chants.
“We had no incidents whatsoever,” he said. “Nothing even remotely to we've seen happening elsewhere. It was very peaceful.”
