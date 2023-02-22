GRAYSON The 10th annual Peace and Love exhibit and show will open at 6 p.m. Friday at the Grayson Gallery & Art Center.
The event showcases the works of 30 artists from 15 cities across the region with more than 60 pieces in a variety of media.
The event is free, but donations at the door and tips for musicians are encouraged to keep the venue thriving.
The awards and announcements portion of the evening will be at 7:30 p.m., during which three $50 cash awards and ribbons will be given for the following: People's Choice (by popular vote); GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial Award (given by the late artist's family). Other updates on what is happening in the arts locally and across the tri-state area will be presented as well.
Refreshments will be provided by Catering by Laura featuring Valentine's sweets; water and soft drinks will be available all evening long. Laura King Delaney is a licensed chef and received her degree California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.
Live music by Lucas Wayne Nelson will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. and continue until closing time. Nelson and his band, the Kentucky Gentlemen, took the stage in the early years of gallery F!nal Fr!day events. His music may be found at lucaswaynemusic.com as well as on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.
Representatives of Fat Cave Recording Studio will attend.
"As a singer, songwriter and musician, Luke Nelson has truly embraced social media globally and live performance opportunities in several cities and states across the U.S.," gallery director Dan Click said. "The gallery is excited to showcase his growth as a talented musician right here in Grayson, Kentucky!"
A singer-songwriter from the Midwest by way of the eastern Kentucky hills of Appalachia, Nelson's songs settle down where country meets Bluegrass as he puts daily life to music and sings in his classically trained way, Click said.
“Operagrass,” as his style was once dubbed, showcases his natural vibrato resonating as he sings of the quirky, the real, the silly and the sad as he covers Johnny Cash, Radiohead and the Black Crows, often rearranging familiar songs via his musical and vocal training, as well as numerous classic country covers.
In March, the gallery will feature Women in the Arts.
The gallery is seeking volunteers to host open hours for the gallery space and plans to offer classes and workshops for adults soon.
For more information, contact click at graysongallery@gmail.com and on Facebook and Instagram.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.