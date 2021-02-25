GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery will host its first live event of 2021with the annual Peace & Love Art Show and Sale reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Original artwork submitted for the show will be displayed, as well as special pieces selected to showcase the GGAC’s Artist Market, gallery director Dan Click said.
The art classes and workshop space led by gallery Arts Educator Valerie Everman will have recent students’ work on exhibit.
All current guidelines for gatherings and social distancing will be strictly followed.
Click said an awards and announcements ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m., during which three $50 cash awards will be presented: Brandon Click Memorial Award, the GGAC Board Choice and the People’s Choice award, which is determined by votes cast by visitors for their favorite piece.
Click said he will make “important announcements about funding and arts-related programs and projects,” including the upcoming crowd-funding campaign via "The Local Crowd" (TLC) in partnership with Mountain Association. The project will give donors interested in the GGAC’s mission an opportunity to donate toward specific certain goals. For more information, visit mtassociation.org.
In addition, the Grayson Railroad Depot model will be on display.
Created by Thomas Gemeinhart, professor emeritus of Kentucky Christian College, the model will be accompanied by vintage newspaper articles, actual tools and pieces of the structure and other facts and information booklets about the importance of the railroad in early Grayson history, Click said.
“On loan from local historians Frances and Pam Nash, it’s said that the space now occupied by the Grayson Gallery was once part of the Eastern Kentucky Railroad property,” he added.
During the F!nal Fr!day event, live music will be presented by Blue Sky, a new band whose members include Mike Allen, Tom Berry, Corbin Fitzpatrick and Brent Jack.
A food truck provided by The Drive In of Olive Hill will be onsite selling burgers, hot dogs and other refreshments.