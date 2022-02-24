GRAYSON The 11th annual Peace and Love exhibit will open with a free reception at 6 p.m. Friday at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
The Return will provide live music and refreshments will be offered by Sheila Sobral.
The exhibit will focus on the theme, but pieces on display are not limited to the Peace and Love theme. A variety of media will be shown and many pieces will be for sale.
Many of the hundreds of artists represented in the show are new to the gallery, including members of the Tri-State Arts Association.
Three $50 awards will be given: People’s Choice (chosen by popular vote); the GGAC Board Choice; and the Brandon Click Memorial Award. The festivities will continue until 9 p.m. and donations at the door will be accepted; visitors may tip the band, too.
January’s exhibit — pieces from the Tom Whitaker Retrospective — has been packed and readied for delivery to its next venue, the Olive Hill Center for Arts and Education, at 120 Comet Drive in Olive Hill. That show will open March 18; meanwhile, the gallery will have prints and other items for sale in the shop from the Whitaker exhibit.
For more information about the gallery, including classes and voluneer opportunities, email Galley Coordinator Dan Click at graysongallery@gmail.com or visit the gallery’s Facebook page.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.