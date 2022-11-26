Paying visits
Holiday decorations will be out full force during the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s Christmas Tour of Homes, set for 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
Houses, apartments and historic buildings will be included in the outing, which is a fundraiser for the museum and benefits educational programming.
Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 at the museum or for $25 on the days of the tour. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 329-8888.