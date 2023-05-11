ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted 3-2 to remove the pay cap on senior department heads Thursday after a lively discussion.
Mayor Matt Perkins and commissioners Marty Gute and Cheryl Spriggs voted in favor of taking off the cap, while commissioners Amanda Clark and Josh Blanton voted against it.
According to Spriggs, after finalizing the vote on pay raises last month, she learned six people would've been excluded for raises based on years of service. Under the regime adopted in March, Clark had proposed capping a 0.5% increase for each year of service to a total of 3% for Grade 13 and above employees.
Those upper classes in the pay scale are currently set at a minimum of $68,975 (Grade 13) to $117,148 (Grade 19).
At a cost of $28,000 extra a year in wages with the cap removed, Clark said the money wasn't the issue — it was the process.
Clark said following the implementation of the cap, her "motives were questioned by staff in the building."
"That's insubordination," Clark said.
Clark also noted City Manager Mike Graese did not recommend placing the amendment on the agenda. Spriggs said she asked for it to be placed on the agenda because she felt like it was the right thing to do.
"We want to keep our good employees and this is how we do that," she said.
Perkins said a commissioner can ask for an item to be placed on the agenda, even without the recommendation of the city manager.
Clark said she thought the issue was essentially settled and she did not want to see "the commission going back on their decisions."
Spriggs countered, stating "if something is wrong, we should correct it."
Blanton said he will always make his own decisions, but he respected Clark's opinions.
"I ask for information and I always go to Commissioner Clark for education on an issue, as well as the staff and other sources," he said. "At the end of the day, my vote and my decision is up to me. I support Amanda 100% in this."
Gute said there was plenty of time for discussions about the adjustment, because the agenda is sent out on a Friday and finalized on Tuesday before the meeting.
"I didn't hear any objections," he said. "We just waited for the 11th hour to say something about this. The NFL has instant replay — has had it since the 1980s. When the dust is settled, I want to make it right."
Perkins said he wanted to follow the original recommendations of Baker Tilly, which conducted the pay scale study for the city. Those recommendations didn't include the cap.
Prior to taking the vote, all the commissioners agreed they respected one another.
Following the meeting, Clark said the vote is final and she's ready to move on.
"We took the vote; there's no hard feelings," she said.
(606) 326-2653 |